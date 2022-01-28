HempCoin (THC) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $874,874.82 and $114.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 12% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,801.71 or 1.00122081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00077986 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00036479 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002369 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00472119 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,949,697 coins and its circulating supply is 264,814,547 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.