Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Plans Dividend of GBX 8

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) declared a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:HOT traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,370 ($18.48). The company had a trading volume of 3,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,179. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,248.99 ($16.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,650 ($22.26). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,382.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,399.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of £108.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1.87.
Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile
