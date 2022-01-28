Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.60 ($101.82).

HEN3 stock traded up €1.18 ($1.34) on Friday, hitting €78.72 ($89.45). 590,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($147.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €78.94.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

