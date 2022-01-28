Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,350 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 57.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,161,000 after purchasing an additional 803,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

