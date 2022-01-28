Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of HLF opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,547 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% during the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,284,000 after acquiring an additional 437,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after acquiring an additional 979,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after acquiring an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

