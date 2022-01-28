Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 108.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,345,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,402,000 after acquiring an additional 91,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

HLF opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

