Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading Down 5.8%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $145.45 and last traded at $145.45. 2,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 314,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day moving average is $153.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Herc by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Herc by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

