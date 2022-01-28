Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,159. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 100.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTBK. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.