Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.49

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.49 and traded as low as $12.96. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 200 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on HERXF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

