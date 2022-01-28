Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

HXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

HXL opened at $49.30 on Friday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hexcel by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

