HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $171.20

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 171.20 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.29). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.31), with a volume of 2,184,108 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1.04%.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

