High Tide (TSE:HITI) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

High Tide (TSE:HITI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$8.75 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of High Tide in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of High Tide in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.