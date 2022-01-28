Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFRO. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 380.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period.

NYSE:HFRO opened at $11.00 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

