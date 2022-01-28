Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hilltop stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

