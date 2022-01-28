Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.
NYSE:HTH traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $39.60.
In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
