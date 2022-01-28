Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.59

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.59 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

