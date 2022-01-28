Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 392.3% in January

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 392.3% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Holcim has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCMLY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

