Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Shares Down 2%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Get Home Bistro alerts:

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bistro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bistro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.