HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Shares of HTBI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,240. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $512.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $197,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $471,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.