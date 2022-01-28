Honest Price Hits $0.0185 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Honest has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $1.74 million and $620,960.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.30 or 0.06714434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,550.34 or 1.00079276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00051888 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

