Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Reduced by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 82.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 72,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $200.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.59 and its 200-day moving average is $218.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

