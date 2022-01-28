Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Amundi acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of HON traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.15. 20,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.80.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
