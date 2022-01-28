Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HKXCY stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $53.76 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

