Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Hits $5.84 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Hord has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.0716 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.78 or 0.06768260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,922.67 or 1.00036065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,482,388 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

