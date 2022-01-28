Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.13

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.13 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 49.80 ($0.67). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 47.80 ($0.64), with a volume of 41,615 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.79 million and a P/E ratio of 159.33.

About Hornby (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and distribution of hobby and interactive products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, power and control products, building accessory packs, track pieces and extension packs, tradition analogue control, digital command control, software products, people and animals products, and paints and weathering powders.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hornby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.