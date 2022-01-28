Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 115,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,884,368 shares.The stock last traded at $20.45 and had previously closed at $20.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 27,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 57.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 103,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after buying an additional 2,184,924 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

