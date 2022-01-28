Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $33.37 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.27 or 0.06616485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,914.26 or 0.99965529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051937 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hot Cross using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.