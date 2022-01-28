Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,413,880 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.04% of Kosmos Energy worth $60,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 127,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,583,903. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KOS. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

