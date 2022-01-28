Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,557,177 Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,644,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 14.90% of Stagwell at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,908,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eli Samaha acquired 104,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $783,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 509,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

STGW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,262. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Stagwell Inc has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $466.63 million during the quarter.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

