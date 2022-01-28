Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 37,600 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Omnicom Group worth $90,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

OMC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,638. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.74 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

