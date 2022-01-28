Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,110 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $212,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $457.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $471.18 and a 200 day moving average of $439.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

