Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,852,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,560 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Equitrans Midstream worth $59,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after buying an additional 6,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $28,770,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,882,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,574,000 after buying an additional 3,250,022 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,095,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 40,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,641. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

