Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of FedEx worth $496,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $240.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

