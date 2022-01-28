Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $115.12 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Humana worth $115,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.60.

HUM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,661. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.61. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.