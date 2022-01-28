Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $68.01 Million Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,585,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,604 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 10.72% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $68,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 49.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 48,919 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 76.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.61. 2,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,504. The company has a market cap of $419.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 116.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

