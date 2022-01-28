Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $84.87 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Boston Scientific worth $84,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 118.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 265,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,116 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $42.56. 52,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,306,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

