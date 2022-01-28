Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $89.31 Million Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,240 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Enstar Group worth $89,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enstar Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.70. 57 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.05. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.65 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

