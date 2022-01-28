Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 3.44% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $65,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTB traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

