Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $469,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,585.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,801.56 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,837.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2,805.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

