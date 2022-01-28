Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Invests $53.92 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 712,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,918,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Amdocs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $74.57. 490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,292. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

