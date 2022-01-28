Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Invests $87.73 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,182,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,731,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cognizant Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.69. 4,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

