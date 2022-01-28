Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,409,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 336,600 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.1% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Comcast worth $358,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,325,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $75,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

