Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,411,990 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 1.4% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.23% of Citizens Financial Group worth $446,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.