Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 373,370 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Allison Transmission worth $52,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 29.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 31.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,102. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

