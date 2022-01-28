Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 77,729 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,729 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Arrow Electronics worth $58,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

ARW traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.86. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

