Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,320 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 3.56% of Adient worth $138,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 34.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth $208,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,440. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

