Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,600 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Equitable worth $113,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,538. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. 12,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,141. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

