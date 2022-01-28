Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,510 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of HCA Healthcare worth $193,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $230.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.96 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

