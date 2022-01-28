Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 117,250 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,937,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 117,250 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Medtronic worth $368,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $102.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average is $120.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.