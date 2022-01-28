Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 146,400 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,178,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,400 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Mondelez International worth $243,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

