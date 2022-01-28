Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 152,380 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,264,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 152,380 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.41% of Murphy Oil worth $131,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $32.94.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.